Max Healthcare Finalizes ₹298Cr Kalinga Hospital Deal Initiated in April

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Max Healthcare Institute Limited has officially finalized its strategic entry into the Odisha healthcare market by completing the acquisition of a 58.28% controlling equity stake in Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Hospital Limited (KHL).

While the initial framework for this milestone deal was first made public on April 8, 2026, the transaction officially crossed the finish line on May 18, 2026 when Max Healthcare received final credit confirmation for KHL’s shares at 5:18 PM IST.

As for the numbers, Max Healthcare paid ₹297.97 crore for the controlling stake. They pulled together the funds from a mix of their own reserves and fresh debt. Most notably, they secured up to ₹300 crore through a Senior Secured Term Loan via External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). Plus, the board approved another ₹100 crore in inter-corporate loans, aimed squarely at upgrading Kalinga Hospital—construction, renovation, new medical equipment, the works.

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On the governance side, after the April 8 announcement, shareholders got a vote notice on April 11, with remote e-voting open from April 12 to May 11, 2026. Altogether, 1,568 shareholders voted. Out of those, 1,257 were in favor and 330 were against, so the deal sailed through officially on May 11. On top of all this, the company also confirmed Mr. Narayan K. Seshadri’s return as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director.

Now, with the acquisition closed, KHL is officially a Max Healthcare subsidiary. Kalinga Hospital has been in operation since 1997 and stands as a 250-bed, NABH-accredited multi-specialty center. It sits on a 10-acre campus at Maitri Vihar in Bhubaneswar, with about 2,60,000 square feet of built-up area. They offer advanced tertiary care in specialties like Neurology, Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, Renal Sciences, and Oncology. Their diagnostics department is well-equipped too—think 128-slice CT scanner, 1.5T MRI, and a dedicated Cath Lab.

This isn’t just another deal for Max Healthcare; it marks their first physical presence in Eastern India, tapping into Bhubaneswar’s rapid rise as a medical destination. The buyout comes at a competitive valuation—around ₹1.2 crore per bed—and fits right into Max’s strategy to reach 10,000 beds across the system through both acquiring established hospitals and building new ones, like their recent Pune project with 450 beds. Experts expect the deal to give Max Healthcare’s earnings a solid boost once they ramp up Kalinga’s operations and improve its Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB), which has lagged the Max network’s average of ₹77,900.