Max Healthcare Acquires 58% Stake in Kalinga Hospital for ₹300 Crore

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Max Healthcare Institute has officially entered the Odisha market by signing a definitive agreement to acquire a 58.4% controlling stake in Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Hospital Limited (KHL). The acquisition is valued at an equity price of ₹300 crore, including a control premium. This strategic move marks Max Healthcare’s entry into the city and this fits perfectly with its goal to grow in promising non-metro markets.

Kalinga Hospital is a well-established, 250-bed NABH-accredited multi-specialty facility situated on a prime 10-acre land parcel in Maitri Vihar, Bhubaneswar. With 2,60,000 square feet under its roof, it’s a mainstay for tertiary care in the region. Patients come here for everything from Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, and Gastroenterology, to Renal Sciences and Oncology. The hospital also has a strong diagnostics department loaded with advanced tech, including a 1.5T MRI, a 128-slice CT scanner, and a state-of-the-art Cath Lab.

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The financial health of Kalinga Hospital has shown consistent growth, with revenues rising from ₹90.39 crore in FY23 to ₹135.63 crore in FY25, representing a 28% CAGR over the last three years. Beyond acquisition, its board approved an extra ₹100 crore loan for Kalinga Hospital to handle quick upgrades, renovation, and new gear. They’re backing that up with a $5 million corporate guarantee to help refinance KHL’s current external debt, and they’ve lined up up to ₹300 crore in senior secured loans through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) to keep the deal rolling.

Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare Institute, called Bhubaneswar an “extremely attractive market.” He pointed out that Kalinga Hospital is in a great spot and has lots of room for brownfield expansion. This move comes just after Max Healthcare crossed the ₹1 lakh crore market cap milestone last year, as the company keeps growing through both greenfield projects and smart brownfield acquisitions across India.