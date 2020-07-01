New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday reported a year-on-year decline of 54 per cent in total sales during June 2020.

Accordingly, the company’s total off-take declined to 57,428 units from 1,24,708 units sold during June 2019.

The total sales include 52,300 units off-take in the domestic market and of 839 units to other OEM.

As per a company statement, exports during the period under review fell to 4,289 units from 9,847 units being shipped out in June 2019.

“The sales performance during June 2020 and Q1 FY20-21 should be seen in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions required for safety,” the statement said.

“The company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. Production across plants is being progressively increased consistent with maximum efforts to ensure safety and subject to the availability of employees.”

According to the company, total sales during the first quarter of FY20-21 declined to 76,599 units from 4,02,594 units off-take during the like period of the previous fiscal.