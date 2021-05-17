One of the major car manufacturers in India, Maruti Suzuki has planned to launch its first Electric Vehicle (EV) in India in the recent future. The WagonR will be the first EV by the company and it has been some time since the company has started testing the vehicle.

Recently the WagonR EV was seen on the roads while testing and the pictures have surfaced on the social media after that. According to spied images of the WagonR EV it was seen that the vehicle looks similar to the regular WagonR while sporting a prominent branding at the rear and front.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier revealed that WagonR EV will be initially available for the commercial sector. However, it is expected that the company will soon make the electric vehicle available for the public soon.

According to claims by the company, the WagonR EV will give a mileage of around 200 kms on a full charge. However, it takes around 7 hours to fully charge the battery of the EV through a standard charge. On the other hand, a fast charger is expected to charge the battery of the car from 0-80 per cent in an hour.

The price of the Maruti’s first EV is expected to start at Rs 9 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV is expected to compete against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona in the Indian market.