Maruti Suzuki to recall over 1.8 lakh units of these car variants; Check details

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly planning to recall a total of 1,81,754 units of petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and XL6.

Maruti Suzuki is said to recall the car due to a problem in motor-generators. The motor-generators will be inspected/replaced by the company free of cost.

The replacement of the affected part will begin from the first week of November 2021.

These vehicles are reportedly manufactured between May 4, 2018, to October 27, 2020.

The car owners of the mentioned vehicles are advised by the company to avoid driving through water-logged areas and direct spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki will contact the affected vehicle owners from authorised workshops.

The affected vehicle owners can also check it manually by going through the recall list online using the vehicle’s chassis number.

You can find the chassis number on the vehicle ID plate and in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

This will be second time Maruti Suzuki has recalled its cars in less than 10 months.

In November last year, the Delhi-based company had recalled 40,453 units of the Eeco due to an issue with the vehicle’s headlamp.