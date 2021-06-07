Maruti Suzuki has offered great discounts for the customers who are willing to buy Nexa range of cars in the month of June 2021.

Keeping in mind about the looming Covid-19 pandemic situation in India, the company is willing to attract some buyers through these offers.

The cars which will receive discounts are Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki XL6.

The details about the June discount offers are as follows:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

This popular premium hatchback of Maruti Suzuki is offered with a discount up to Rs 41,000. A cash benefit of Rs 25,000 is available on the car. The corporate customers can avail a further discount of Rs 4000. Additionally, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 in also available for customers. Maruti is also offering customers with Rs 3000 discount if they opt to shop online.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is offered with an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000. Customers also get Rs 5000 corporate discount along with Rs 3000 discount for shopping online. The popular Sedan does not get any cash benefit.

Maruti S-Cross

The Maruti S-Cross gets discounts up to Rs 38,000 for the month of June 2021. The June discount includes Rs 15,000 cash benefit, Rs 5000 corporate discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. Customers also get Rs 3000 discount for online shopping.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

This quirky hatchback from Maruti Suzuki is offered discounts up to Rs 41,000. The discount includes Rs 20,000 cash benefit, corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 15,000 as exchange bonus. Customers also get Rs 3000 discount for online shopping.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti XL6 is offered with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. However, the car does not get cash benefit or exchange bonus. However, customers also get Rs 3000 discount if they shop online.