Maruti Suzuki may launch Vitara Brezza’s CNG variant soon, Specification details leaked

As the price of petrol and diesel are increasing day by day, automobile customers have started paying attention on CNG-fuelled cars which is comparatively cheaper than petrol and diesel.

With the increase interest of customers on CNG cars, the automakers are working on the launch of CNG variants of their cars.

Maruti Suzuki, one of india’s largest carmaker is also working to expand its CNG product portfolio in the upcoming months.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launching the CNG variants of its three popular models Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza.

Now, the specifications of the upcoming CNG variant of the Maruti Vitara Brezza have been leaked on the internet.

Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG Specifications (Expected)

As per the leak, the CNG variant of the Maruti Vitara Brezza will come with a 1.4-litre K15B petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. There may be a slight drop in the power and torque output of the car.

The engine will generate 91 bhp of maximum power and 122Nm of torque in the CNG variant which is slightly lower than the petrol varint of the SUV as it generates power of 103 bhp and torque of 138 Nm.

The CNG car could be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It will also get dual interdependent ECU and intelligent injection system like other CNG cars from the company.

Apart from this, the car may come with some changes in its suspension setup and braking system.

Maruti Suzuki said that “S-CNG cars have been designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, features and superior mileage.”

The carmaker has not revealed the launch details of the Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG variant.

Meanwhile, the carmaker is expected to launch the second generation Maruti Vitara Brezza in early 2022. The compact SUV will feature a new BS-VI standard with the existing petrol powertrain.

The company could also launch it with a 1.5-liter diesel engine variant. The car will get a 6-speed automatic gearbox instead of the existing 4-speed automatic transmission.

The company is also preparing to launch the new generation Maruti Celerio with extensive design and feature upgrades.

The new Maruti Celerio will come with the 1.0-litre petrol engine which is also used in the WagonR. The engine will generate a power of 83 bhp.