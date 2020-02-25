Brezza
Image Credit: IANS

Maruti Suzuki launches all New Vitara Brezza

By IANS
0 33

New Delhi:  Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched the all new compact SUV Vitara Brezza, which was unveiled at the recently held Auto Expo 2020.

The new vehicle has been priced in the range of Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh, the automobile major said on Monday.

According to the company, the new compact SUV offers enhanced sportiness, bolder looks, stronger stance, premium interiors and a host of new features.

Related News

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Japanese investment in Indian steel…

Global markets jittery, oil prices down, gold hits record…

CAIT reaches out to Trump against e-commerce majors

Lotteries to attract uniform 28% GST rate from March 1

The vehicle is equipped with the powerful 1.5 litre K-series BS6 petrol engine.

“The compact SUV will be offered with 5-speed manual and advanced automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid,” the company said in a statement.

In less than 4 years of its launch, Vitara Brezza has sold over 500,000 units.

You might also like
Business

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Japanese investment in Indian steel sector

Business

Global markets jittery, oil prices down, gold hits record high

Business

CAIT reaches out to Trump against e-commerce majors

Business

Lotteries to attract uniform 28% GST rate from March 1

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.