Maruti Suzuki India announces price hike of up to Rs 30,000 from June 1

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Maruti Suzuki India has announced price hike of up to Rs 30,000 across its vehicle portfolio from June 1, 2026. The price increase will vary depending on the model.

The company has cited rising input costs and inflationary pressures as the reason behind the price hike.

In April 2026, Maruti had highlighted the need to pass on cost pressures to customers. Maruti Suzuki had said it was undertaking continuous cost reduction measures over the past few months to mitigate the impact of rising costs and limit the burden on customers, but noted that a part of the increased expenses would need to be passed on to the market.

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The automaker was considering raising prices in January 2026 but didn’t go through with it due to a strong growth in sales of its small cars.

Maruti Suzuki stated that it has been absorbing the continued increase in input costs by optimising efficiency within the company. However, rising costs have made it necessary to pass on a portion of the burden to customers while keeping the impact minimal.

Even though Maruti has not provided the exact model-wise breakdown for the upcoming price hike, regulatory filings show that it will be capped at Rs 30,000. MG Motor and Tata Motors hiked prices in April, with Hyundai following suit in May. Meanwhile, BYD will raise prices by up to 2 percent in July 2026.