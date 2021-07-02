Maruti Suzuki extends free service and warranty on its vehicles till July 31

In order to provide hassle free service to its customers, automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has offered warranty and free service extension till July 31, 2021.

The latest warranty extension will cover all services which are expected to expire between March 15 and June 30, 2021.

Due to the surge in cases of Covid-19 in India, various state governments across the country has implemented lockdown protocols. Adhering to the lockdown protocols, various automakers had stopped production. However, due to the closing down of auto showrooms and service centres, people with free car service could not avail it. In terms of free car service, the Maruti Suzuki customers also faced the same fate.

This move of extending free service and warranty till July 31 is expected to provide a relief to troubled Maruti Suzuki customers.

It is worth mentioning that Maruti Suzuki is not the only car manufacturer which is offering extension of its free service and warranty. Several auto manufacturers based in India had announced similar moves in order to help the customers whose service validity were supposed to expire during the lockdown period.