Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets costlier by up to Rs 7,500

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Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of several models including the Ertiga range. The carmaker has hiked the cost of most of its models from August 2026. With the price hike, most of the variants of the Ertiga has become costlier by Rs 5,000 up to Rs 7,500. This is the second price increase for the Ertiga in the current financial year after the comapny raised it’s cost in back in June.

The price increase has affected several variants of the Ertiga including the LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus trims, offered in both petrol and CNG guises.

All petrol variants, across manual and automatic gearbox options, get a uniform increase of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile the CNG version, offered only in the VXi and ZXi trims with a five-speed manual gearbox, has received a price hike of Rs 7,500.

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In June 2026, Maruti Eartiga received a price increase of up to Rs 10,000 on the CNG variants and Rs 5,000 across the petrol range. With the combination of both price hike, the Ertiga MPV has become dearer by Rs 17,500 on CNG trims and Rs 10,000 on petrol trims since April.

The Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 136.8Nm in its standard form, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic. The same engine, running on CNG, makes a reduced 87bhp and 121.5Nm, and is offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox.

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