Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance Price drops significantly as Finance Ministry Cuts GST rates

Leading automaker Maruti Suzuki has slashed the prices for Eeco Ambulance in India. The prices for the Eeco ambulance was reduced by the company after the Ministry of Finance announced new GST rates for ambulances.

The new price of Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance is Rs 6,16,875 (ex-showroom New Delhi), against its earlier price of Rs 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Finance Ministry revised the GST rates on ambulances from 28 per cent to 12 per cent. The new rates were applicable from June 14, 2021 and will continue till September 2021. Keeping in mind about the looming Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, this decision by the Finance Ministry is expected to bring positive impact on the customers.

In terms of specifications, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and is coupled with 5 speed gearbox. The engine produces 72bhp of power and 98Nm of torque. The dimensions of the vehicle are 3,675mm, 1475mm and 1905mm (length, width and height). On the other hand the wheelbase of the ambulance is 2,350mm.

Key features of the Eeco ambulance includes anti-lock brakes, reverse parking sensor, high speed warning system, AC with heater, digital meter for fuel availability etc.