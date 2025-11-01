Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to launch in India in December 2025, Know details about it

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be the first electric car that will be offered from the company. The launch of the electric SUV will take place in December 2025. The MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki, Hisashi Takeuchi has confirmed about the launch through a recent press conference.

The production of the e Vitara is already underway at the Hansalpur factory located in Gujarat. When it comes to international version, the e Vitara will get two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The car is offered in single and dual motor configurations. The dual motor configuration variant offers AWD which Suzuki calls ‘AllGrip-e’.

In terms of range, the e Vitara with 61kWh FWD offers a range of 428km. On the other hand, the all-wheel drive variant offers a range of 394km. Entry-level 49kWh FWD variant offers 344km range. In India, the FWD e Vitara will be initially offered with 500km range.

When it comes to features, the electric SUV will offer 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The e Vitara will also get 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat along with Level 2 ADAS.

Post launch, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be competing with the likes of Tata Curvv.ev, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6 and the MG ZS EV.