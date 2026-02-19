Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV complete price list revealed

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki India has revealed the complete price list of the recently launched e Vitara electric SUV in India. Maruti Suzuki has introduced the e Vitara electric SUV at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh, (ex-showroom). The top-end variant costs Rs 19.79 lakh. Note that all the prices are introductory ad might change after March 31, 2026.

The electric SUV comes in three variants- Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. It comes with two battery pack options. It can be purchased either under the Battery as a Service program (BaaS) or with the battery cost included in the upfront price. The eSUV also comes with a complimentary home charger and installation.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Price list

Maruti Suzuki offers the e Vitara with or without the BaaS model. With the BaaS model, buyers can choose among three variants:

Delta 49kWh battery pack: Rs 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom ( Battery rental fixed at Rs. 3.99 per kilometre)

Zeta 61 kWh battery pack: Rs. 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom (Battery rental fixed at Rs. 4.39 per kilometre)

Alpha 61 kWh battery pack: Rs. 14.29 lakh, ex-showroom (Battery rental fixed at Rs. 4.39 per kilometre)

Customers buying the SUV without the BaaS program can choose among three options with the following prices

Delta 49 kWh – Rs. 15.99 lakh

Zeta 61 kWh – Rs. 17.49 lakh

Alpha 61 kWh – Rs. 19.79 lakh

Colour scheme price addition

The e-Vitara comes in 10 colour options including both monotone and dual-tone hues. However, you can get the dual tone colour option exclusively with the top-spec Alpha trim with an additional cost of Rs 21,000.

In terms of performance, the 49kWh variant produces 142bhp, and has a claimed range of 440km. The larger 61kWh battery pack delivers 172bhp, with a claimed range of 543km.

Feature highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fixed glass sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, powered driver seat, and Level 2 ADAS.

Rivals

The Maruti e Vitara will compete against the likes of Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Mahindra BE 6, Vinfast VF 6, and MG Windsor EV.