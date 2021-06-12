Maruti Suzuki could launch a new car cheaper than Alto; May cost around 4 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto is the cheapest car offered by the company in the Indian automobile market. Now, a new report has suggested that the company is going to launch a new more affordable car in the market.

The new car is said to be cheaper than than Alto and will be priced around Rs 4 lakh. The new vehicle is expected to be launched soon.

Currently, Maruti is retailing the Alto car’s top model at Rs 4,16,100 (ex-showroom price, Noida).

The car is rumored to be a new upgraded version of Maruti Suzuki Alto. The company could the new version of Alto, as it is shifting its vehicle to the Heartect platform and the Alto is built on the S-presso platform.

The new car will have new advanced features than the old Maruti Alto, especially in the AC variants of the vehicle.

The new version of Alto may come powered with a 1000cc engine and will have power windows features in the top variant. It could also feature a digital instrument cluster.

The company is likely to offer Android Auto and Apple Car Play connection for navigation, calling, among other features in the new model of Alto.

Maruti Suzuki was recently seen testing the electric version of one of its best selling cars, WagonR.