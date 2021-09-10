Maruti Suzuki Ciaz achieves unique milestone of 3 lakh units sale in India

Popular affordable sedan Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has crossed the milestone of 3 lakh units sale in India. Launched in 2014, this mid-sized sedan has become the fastest car in its segment to achieve the milestone, claims Maruti Suzuki.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. This engine churns out a maximum power of 103 bhp of power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission or mated to a 4-speed torque converter gearbox.

The Ciaz is sold in four variants of Sigma, Delta, Zelta, Alpha and Ace. In terms of price the sedan is offered at a starting price of Rs 8.72 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Alpha 1.5 automatic (top variant) is priced at Rs 11.71 lakh.

The dimensions of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz are 4490 mm in length, 1730 mm in width and wheelbase of 2650mm. The sedan offers an ARAI Mileage of 20.04 kmpl and has an excellent tank capacity of 43 litres. The boot space of the Ciaz is 510 litres while the service cost is as low as Rs 3689 for an average period of 5 years.

The features of the Maruti Ciaz includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, keyless entry, cruise control, speed alert system, seatbelt reminder etc. The 7 inch infotainment touchscreen offers a support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include armrest at the front and back. The sedan also has rear AC vents as a standard across variants.

Even though the sedan is quite packed with features, it misses a sunroof which could have been a deal breaker. An introduction of 6 air bags also seems to be missing in the sedan. In terms of engine, the automatic variant has an old 4-speed torque converter.

The Hyundai Verna and the Honda City are the prime competitors of Ciaz sedan in India. Even though the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has good sale figures, it lags behind the sales of Honda City and Hyundai Verna in India. While 1450 units of the Ciaz were sold in July, 2146 units were sold in August 2021 in India.

The Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz through its premium showrooms named Nexa. The vehicles offered at Nexa apart from Ciaz are Baleno, Ignis, S-Cross and XL6.