Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh

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Maruti Suzuki has launched the next-generation Baleno facelift in India. The new Baleno Facelift has a starting price of Rs. 6.10 lakh, ex-showroom. Apart from a revised style, and feature list, the main change the Baleno received is the new petrol engine.

New 1.2-litre Z Series three-cylinder petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki now offers the Baleno facelift with a 1.2-litre Z Series three-cylinder petrol engine.

The same engine is also used on the Swift and Dzire, offered with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The same engine is also available with a factory-fit CNG kit with a manual gearbox.

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Visually, the changes are subtle. The Baleno now gets a larger front grille finished with black horizontal slats, while the headlamps and tail lamps carry over unchanged. The bumpers have been mildly reworked with new fog lamp housings, and the 16-inch alloy wheels get a fresh design along with a shark fin antenna. Dimensions remain untouched, with the Baleno still measuring 3,990mm in length and riding on a 2,520mm wheelbase. A new Enigmatic Teal shade has also been added to the colour palette.

Inside, the cabin layout stays familiar, built around a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The key additions this time are ventilated front seats, tyre pressure monitor, and level 2 ADAS-based safety features, both new to the Baleno. Features carried over from the outgoing model include a height-adjustable driver seat, wireless charger, a head-up display, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera.

With this update, the Baleno continues to compete with the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 in the premium hatchback segment.

Also Read: Maruti Baleno Facelift to be launched in India today