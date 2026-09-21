Maruti Suzuki adds CNG AMT models for Swift, Baleno and Dzire in India, Check price, and other details

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Maruti Suzuki has expanded it’s CNG AMT lineup with three new models- the Swift CNG AMT, Baleno CNG AMT and the DZire CNG AMT. Now, the Swift CNG, Baleno CNG and Dzire CNG is available with the option of an AMT gearbox.

Swift CNG AMT

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG AMT model has been launched in India at a price of Rs 7.92 lakh(ex-showroom). The Swift CNG AMT is offered in three variants of VXi, VXi (O), and ZXi variants.

The features on the hatchback include full-LED light setup, follow-me-home lights, height-adjustable driver seat, six speakers, wireless charging pad, rear wiper with washer, automatic AC, rear AC vents, adjustable rear-seat headrests, 60:40 split-folding second row, 15-inch tyres, and rear USB ports.

The Swift CNG is equipped with a 55-litre single in-boot tank, and a 1.2-litre motor that produces 68.74bhp/101.8Nm in the CNG mode. The same motor churns out 81.74bhp/112.4Nm while in petrol mode. As a AMT variant, it comes with a 5AMT system.

Maruti Suzuki Claimed that the model offers fuel efficiency of 35.34km/kg, up from 32.85km/kg that the manual version delivers.

Baleno CNG AMT

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG has also got an AMT option at a starting price of Rs 8.32 lakh, ex-showroom. The Baleno CNG AMT is available in Delta and Zeta variants. The Zeta variant comes with additional features over the mid-spec trim.

The Baleno CNG AMT is offered with a 1.2-litre Z Series petrol engine, which is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. The motor churns out 69bhp and 101.8Nm of torque in CNG mode. The CNG AMT variants have an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 34.47km/kg.

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The Baleno CNG AMT is equipped with a single 55-litre cylinder tank that is positioned inside the boot. The spare wheel is also accommodated in the boot, which leaves limited luggage space.

The CNG variants also get a dedicated fuel change switch and CNG-specific instrumentation, while the AMT adds the convenience of an automatic transmission to the factory-fitted CNG powertrain.

The Baleno lineup now comes in petrol manual, petrol AMT, CNG manual and CNG AMT powertrain options.

Dzire CNG AMT

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Dzire CNG AMT in India with prices starting at Rs 8.53 lakh. It is available in the VXi and ZXi trims and joins the Swift CNG AMT and Baleno CNG AMT as part of Maruti’s latest powertrain updates.

The engine in question is the automaker’s 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine producing 68.7bhp and 101Nm of torque in CNG mode. The AT option is a five-speed AMT while the standard option is a five-speed MT. The claimed mileage for the AMT is 36.47km/kg, while the MT offers 33.73km/kg. The 55-litre CNG tank sits in the boot, and the standard car has a 382-litres boot capacity.

The feature list is exactly the same as what you get on the normal versions of the VXI and ZXI trims.

The latter gets 15-inch painted alloy wheels, LED headlamps, MID, reverse camera, TPMS, 7.0-inch infotainment system with wireless phone mirroring, wireless charger, climate control with rear vents and rear USB-C fast charging.

The Dzire’s direct CNG AMT rival is the Tata Tigor CNG AMT, which is expected to get a major upgrade next month.