Maruti Invicto becomes costlier, Check details

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Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of multiple models in the range in India. The price hike comes into effect from August 2026. With the price revision, the Maruti Suzuki has become costlier by up to Rs. 10,000.

Coming to the Invicto, Maruti’s derivative of the Innova Hycross has witnessed a price revision, where the prices have increased or decreased based on the variant choice. The base Zeta+ hybrid variant in the seven-seat configuration has witnessed a price reduction of Rs. 3,000, taking the entry-level price tag to Rs. 24.94 lakh.

The other two versions in the Invicto range, namely Zeta+ hybrid 8S and Alpha+ hybrid 7S, have become dearer by Rs. 10,000 each. Thus, the MPV is now priced between Rs. 24.94 lakh and Rs. 28.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

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Unlike the Hycross, which is also available with a petrol-only powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is offered only in the hybrid avatar. The model was witness to another price hike as recent as last month, wherein the price of only one variant was increased by Rs. 25,000.

Maruti has also revised the cost of several other models including the Jimny, e Vitara, Baleno, and the Brezza.