Maruti e Vitara launched in India, Price starts at Rs 10.99 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the much-awaited e-Vitara at a starting price of 10.99 lakh(Ex-showroom). Customers can buy the e-Vitara at the Nexa showrooms. Maruti has listed the e Vitara in three trims: Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti e Vitara design

The Maruti e Vitara have a very usual chunky and rugged look with no addition of futuristic elements to make it look electric.

It sports a Y-motif shaped DRLs and taillamps. It sports muscular haunches above the wheel arches giving it a chunky look. The car gives of a three door look as the rear door handles are equipped inside the c-pillar instead of the door.

It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels in India. However, the international model gets 19-inch alloy wheels.

It comes in 10 colour options, which includes both monotone and dual-tone hues. Check each one of them here!

Though, it does not have a very tall stance like the Grand Vitara but length wise it has a similar stance. That being said, it has a length of 4,275mm, weidth of 1,800mm, height of 1,640mm. It got a wheelbase of 2,700mm and ground clearance of 185mm.

Maruti e Vitara Interior

The e-Vitara sports a completely different interior than the other Maruti cars. It gets a Black and brown colour scheme. It features a 10.25-Inch Digital Driver’s Display, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System, ventilated front seats, 10-way powered driver’s seat, 10-speaker infinity sound system, Push button start, Wireless phone charger, along with Fixed Glass Roof. The other notable features include Automatic climate control, Multi-colour ambient lighting, and Auto headlamps and Rain sensing wipers.

Safety feature

For passengers safety, the car gets up to 7 airbags that includes an additional knee airbag, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, Electronic parking brake with auto hold, Electronic stability control (ESC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Powertrain option

It comes in two powertrain options- 49kWh pack that powers a 144ps motor and a 61kWh pack with a 174PS. The bigger battery pack is claimed to offer a range of 500km. The smaller one is limited to the base variant of Delta, while the larger one is offered in the top two Zeta and Alpha.