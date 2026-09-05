Maruti Baleno Facelift to be launched in India today

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Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the next-generation Baleno in India today. The prices of the new Baleno Facelift will be revealed today. The Hyundai i20 rival is set to arrive with a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers.

The Maruti Baleno Facelift is expected to feature a fresh set of alloy wheels, and likely a refresh for the lighting elements. The brand is also expected to add an updated colour palette for the premium hatchback.

Inside, one of Maruti’s most popular cars is expected to come equipped with ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, tweaked upholstery, and more. The current crop of features will be carried over as well.

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Powertrain options on the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z12e petrol engine that develops 80bhp and 117Nm. It sends power to the front wheels via five-speed manual and AMT units. The same engine also currently powers the Swift and Dzire.

Additionally, in a first for the brand, there will be a CNG automatic version on sale. Apart from the current set of variants, a new top-end variant sitting above the Alpha derivative is also likely to debut.

It will compete against Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, and more.