BSE Sensex
Credits: moneycontrol.com

Markets open on positive note

By IANS

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 30,793.11 points and touched a high of 30,825.18 points. The Sensex touched a low of 30,643.41 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 30,609.30 points.

The Sensex is trading at 30,650.43 points up by 41.13 points or 0.13 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,082.20 points after closing at 9,029.05 points.

The Nifty is trading at 9,050.35 points in the morning.

