Markets Positive
Markets Open On A Positive Note On Wednesday Morning

By IANS
Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 41,121.51 points and touched a high of 41,276.14. The Sensex touched a low of 41,121.51 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 40,894.38 points.

The Sensex is trading at 41,246.31 points up by 351.93 points or 0.86 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 12,090.60 points after closing at 11,992.50 points on Tuesday.

The Nifty is trading at 12,090.35 points in the morning.

