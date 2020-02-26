stock
image credit: moneycontrol.com

Markets open in red on Wednesday

By IANS
0 11

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 40,194.89 points which was also the high point. The Sensex touched a low of 39,888.17 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 40,281.20 points.

The Sensex is trading at 40,044.11 down by 214.35 points or 0.53 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,738.55 points after closing at 11,797.90 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,711.30 points in the morning.

