Market under pressure as Sensex, Nifty end lower on February 27

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices opened sharply lower on Friday, February 27, 2026, as weak global cues, foreign fund selling, and geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiment, market experts said.

The BSE Sensex fell as much as 575 points to 81,673.38 in early trading, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped over 200 points to around 25,292.40. Major sectoral declines were seen across autos, banking, FMCG, and telecom, although technology stocks managed some resilience.

Key reasons behind the decline:

Weak Global Cues and Wall Street Selloff

Markets in Asia and Europe slipped after Wall Street indices closed mostly lower on Thursday, with major U.S. indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreating amid profit-taking and valuation concerns, especially in tech stocks. NVIDIA – one of the largest global tech names – saw its shares pull back despite strong earnings, dampening sentiment. This global weakness hit Indian markets early in the session.

Geopolitical Uncertainty over U.S.–Iran Talks

Investor caution intensified as U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations ended without a breakthrough, raising fears of renewed tensions in the Middle East. Elevated crude oil prices due to this geopolitical risk further pressured markets, as India imports most of its energy needs.

Heavy Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling

Data showed significant selling by Foreign Institutional Investors, who offloaded equities worth about Rs 3,466 crore on Thursday, exacerbating downward pressure. Domestic Institutional Investors provided some support, but it was insufficient to offset the broader selloff.

Lack of Fresh Domestic Triggers

With major domestic catalysts such as GDP data and key economic indicators still awaited, traders remained cautious. Lack of strong positive news led to range-bound trading and profit booking, especially after recent market rallies.

Market Snapshot

Sensex early low: ~81,673

Nifty early low: ~25,292

Broader markets also declined, with midcap and smallcap indices seeing pressure.

Most sectors were in the red, with FMCG, banking, and auto stocks leading losses. However, IT stocks showed pockets of strength, supported by hopes of a rebound in global tech sentiment.

Analysts said the fresh decline reflects broader risk-off sentiment among global investors as geopolitical and macro factors outweigh domestic positives. Market volatility is likely to persist until clearer trends emerge from global central bank policy views, crude price stability, and upcoming economic data.