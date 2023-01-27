Business

Marginal increase in price of petrol and diesel today

On Friday, the cost of petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.47 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs. 95.03 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

petrol and diesel price
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased marginally in Bhubaneswar on January 27, 2023 again, after increasing a little yesterday. On Friday, the cost of petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.47 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs. 95.03 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs. 103.37 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs. 94.93 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.74 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.33 per litre in Chennai.

