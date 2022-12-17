Marginal increase in petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar today, check rates

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have gone up as compared to yesterday in the capital city of Odisha and were recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre and Rs 94.76 per litre on December 17, 2022. The petrol and diesel rates have increased by a small margin today.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have both gone up in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.71 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel price is recorded at Rs 95.25 per litre which is higher than yesterday.

The petrol price in major cities of India on Wednesday is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, Rs 102.63 in Chennai, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai has decreased and is recorded at Rs 94.24.