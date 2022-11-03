Marginal increase in petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar, check rates

The petrol and diesel prices have increased by a very small margin in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. The petrol price has gone up to Rs 103.19 today from Rs 103.11 yesterday. The diesel price has also changed to Rs 94.76 today. It was Rs 94.68 yesterday.

The petrol and diesel price in the silver city Cuttack have remained constant at Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10 respectively.

The highest rate of petrol and diesel have been recorded in Malkangiri. While the petrol price here is at Rs 108.92, the rate for diesel is Rs 100.29. The prices are the same as yesterday.

The petrol price in various major cities of India have remained constant.

The petrol price in New Delhi is Rs 96.72. Mumbai has recorded the petrol rate at Rs 106.31. Meanwhile petrol rate in Chennai is Rs 106.23. Petrol costs Rs 106.03 in Kolkata.

The diesel prices have also more or less stayed constant through various major cities. Chennai has seen a very minor drop in price from Rs 94.25 to Rs 94.24. The diesel rate in Kolkata is Rs 92.76. Mumbai has recorded diesel rates at Rs 94.27. Diesel rate in New Delhi is Rs 89.62.