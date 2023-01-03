Marginal increase in petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar, check new rates here

The petrol price for today has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre. The diesel price for the city has also increased at a rate of Rs 94.76 per litre on Tuesday.

Bhubaneswar: The petrol rate in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has increased slightly on January 3, 2023. The petrol price for today has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre. The diesel price for the city has also increased marginally at a rate of Rs 94.76 per litre on Tuesday.

The price of petrol in Cuttack has meanwhile remained constant in the last 24 hours. Petrol in Cuttack is available at a rate of Rs 103.29 per litre which is lower than that of yesterday. Diesel is available in the city at Rs. 94.85 per litre, which is again lower than the price on Monday.

Looking at the prices of petrol in the major cities of India, they have been recorded at Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai, Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai.

The diesel prices of the major cities in India have been recorded on January 2, 2023 as follows: Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, Rs 89.62 in Delhi, Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 97.28 per litre in Mumbai.

