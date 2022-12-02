Marginal increase in gold rates in India for December 2, Check updates here

Bhubaneswar: An increase of Rs 400 was witnessed for the gold rates (both 24 carat and 22 carat) today. As on 2 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,180 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 48,710.

Fluctuations in the rates of yellow metal was registered across cities in India. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,050 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,550.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,330 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,800. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 53,180 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,750. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 53,180 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,750.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,180 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,800 today. While 24 carat (10 grams) increased by Rs 210, 22 carat (10 grams) increased by Rs 250 in the last 24 hours.