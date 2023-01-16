Marginal decrease in Petrol and Diesel prices in Bhubaneswar

While the petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have decreased marginally, the prices in Cuttack have witnessed slight increase.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
petrol and diesel price
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have dropped by marginal rates. Petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.11 per litre. The diesel price on January 16 has been recorded at Rs. 94.68per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack city have increased marginally on January 16, 2023. While the petrol price has been recorded at Rs. 103. 54 per litre, diesel price has been recorded at Rs. 95.10 per litre.

Related News

Fuel Price Decreased In Bhubaneswar, Cuttack On Friday,…

Petrol and Diesel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On…

Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates…

Diesel And Petrol Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Monday,…

The petrol price for today in major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 102.65 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in major cities of India have been recorded at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, Rs 94.27 in Mumbai, and Rs 94.25 in Chennai.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.