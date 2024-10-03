Major share market crash today, more than Rs. 10 lakh crore wiped off

Mumbai: There has been a major share market crash on Thursday and more than Rs. 10 lakh crore has been wiped off from the markets.

According to latest share market updates, Asian Paints, Larsen and Tubro (L&T), Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank are among the top losers on the Sensex.

While the major gainers are JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma, further reports said. Here are a few reasons for the market crash:

Iran-Israel fight is one of the major reasons for the share market crash. Due to the war people a downward market trend is being experienced.

Another reason could be the rise in crude oil prices all over the world. A rise in the price of oil generally leads to fall in markets.

The China factor has also lead to a fall in the share market. Indian investors are wary about the resurgence of Chinese stocks.

The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) has tightened rules relating to the futures and options (F&O) segment has led to the decline in share markets.