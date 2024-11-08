Major drop in Gold & Silver prices in India on Nov 8; Check detailed list here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold Price In India

Bhubaneswar: Good news for consumers as gold price in India has decreased by Rs 1790 for 24-carat and Rs 1650 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On November 8, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 78,560 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,000.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of the yellow metal has also dropped marginally in the last 24 hours. On November 8, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 78,560 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,000.

Gold prices witnessed major changes across various cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 78,710 72,150
Mumbai 78,560 72,000
Chennai 78,560 72,000
Kolkata 78,560 72,000
Hyderabad 78,560 72,000
Bangalore 78,560 72,000
Bhubaneswar 78,560 72,000

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased marginally by Rs 3000 in the last 24 hours. On November 8, silver costs Rs 93,000 per kilogram.

