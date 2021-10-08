Mahindra XUV700 sells like hotcakes, receives more than 50,000 bookings

It seems that the newly launched Mahindra XUV 700 is getting booked like hot cakes. As soon as Mahindra opened its doors for booking the SUV (October 7) it was showered with lots of love in the form of tremendous bookings. It was quite astonishing to find out that as many as 25,000 bookings were made in just one hour. The massive bookings in the first hour of first day show the popularity of the XUV700.

Another milestone achieved on 2nd day of booking (today) is that the company received 25,000 bookings in two hours. This roughly means Mahindra has crossed record bookings of 50,000 units in few hours.

Mahindra hiked the prices of the SUV on second day as the introductory offers on the SUV were lifted. If you are interested to purchase the XUV700, you can book the vehicle at company’s official website.

The XUV 700 is broadly divided into MX series and AdrenoX Series. The base variant of XUV700 (MX series) starts at Rs 12.49 lakh, whereas the top variant (AX series) sells at Rs 22.99 lakh.

Variant Price MX Petrol Rs 12.49 lakh MX Diesel Rs 12.99 lakh AX3 Petrol (Manual) Rs 14.49 lakh AX3 Diesel (Manual) Rs 14.99 lakh AX3 Diesel (Manual 7-Seater) Rs 15.69 lakh AX3 Petrol (Automatic) Rs 15.59 lakh AX3 Diesel (Automatic) Rs 16.69 lakh AX5 Petrol (Manual) Rs 15.49 lakh AX5 Diesel (Manual) Rs 16.09 lakh AX5 Petrol (Manual, 7-seater) Rs 16.09 lakh AX5 Diesel (Manual, 7-seater) Rs 16.69 lakh AX5 Petrol (Automatic) Rs 17.09 lakh AX5 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater) Rs 18.29 lakh AX7 Petrol (Manual) Rs 17.99 lakh AX7 Diesel (Manual) Rs 18.59 lakh AX7 Petrol (Automatic, 7-seater) Rs 19.59 lakh AX7 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater) Rs 20.19 lakh AX7 Diesel (Automatic AWD, 7-seater) Rs 21.49 lakh AX7 Petrol Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater) Rs 21.29 lakh AX7 Diesel Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater) Rs 21.89 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack (Diesel) Rs 20.29 lakh AX7 Luxury (Automatic ,AWD, Diesel) Rs 22.99 lakh

Some details of the vehicle can be summed under the following heads:

Engine: The XUV 700 gets diesel as well as petrol engine variants. The 2 litre petrol engine generates a power of 200hp and a torque of 380 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel engine offers 185hp power and a torque of 420 Nm.

Interior: The XUV 700 gets a 10.25 inch infotainment system and a support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin gets 6 speaker and an efficient sound system.

Safety modes: The SUV gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well as Forward Collision Warning (FCW). Some of the important other features are driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition etc.

The XUV700 is expected to rival SUVs like Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus after its launch in Indian market.

Note: All the prices mentioned in the article are all India ex-showroom prices.