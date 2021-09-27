Mahindra XUV700 prices leaked ahead of launch, top variant to cost above Rs 20 lakh

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra has already introduced the 5 seater version of XUV 700 in India on August 14, 2021 and now it is planning to launch the 7 seater version. According to reports the 7-seater XUV 700 is estimated to be launched in next month with a significant price hike over its 5 seater variant.

Even though the launch of 7 seater XUV 700 is very near, the company has not yet revealed the trims and its prices. However, according to reports by various media sources, the price of XUV 700 can reach up to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra has already launched the base variants of the 5 seater XUV 700. The XUV 700 is broadly divided into MX series and AdrenoX Series. The total number of variants in the XUV 700 can go up to 19.

Apart from the base model, Mahindra had launched three five seater vehicles. The base model of the XUV 700 (5 seater) replaces the XUV 500 and costs Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of MX diesel 5-seat manual is Rs 12.99 lakh while AX3 petrol 5-seat manual costs Rs 13.99 lakh. The AX5 petrol 5-seat manual costs Rs 14.99 lakh.

However, according to the leaked docs, the prices of AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants have been leaked. The AX3 and AX5 variants cost between Rs 18 – Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top of the line AX7 variant will cost between Rs 18.49 lakh (on-road) and Rs 21.69 lakh (on-road). It is expected that the top trim of AX7 will be offered in AWD (All-Wheel-Drive) or FWD options.

Some details of the vehicle can be summed under the following heads:

Engine: The XUV 700 gets a 2 litre Turbo GDi mStallion engine. The petrol engine gives power of 200hp and a torque of 380 Nm. The diesel engine offers 185hp power and a torque of 420 Nm.

Drive Modes: The XUV 700 diesel engine gets four drive modes which include, Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom.

Safety modes: The SUV gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well as Forward Collision Warning (FCW). Some of the important other features are driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition etc.