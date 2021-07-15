Mahindra XUV700: Check out top 4 features of the upcoming SUV

Mahindra XUV700 7-seater SUV is expected to make its global debut in the end of July 2021 and likely to be launched in India on Independence Day, 2021.

For the past few days, the company has released many teaser video of the new Mahindra XUV700. The teaser videos showcased top 4 features of the upcoming 7-seater SUV.

We have listed the top 4 features of the Mahindra XUV700 7-seater SUV the company has officially revealed bellow.

Segment-Largest Panoramic Sunroof

The teaser video released by the company has revealed that the Mahindra XUV700 is equipped with segment-largest panoramic sunroof. The Sunroof measures 1360mm X 870mm. Mahindra captioned the teaser video with “A sunroof so large, you might think you are in a convertible. Hello largest-in-segment Skyroof.

Smart Door Handles

The new XUV700 is coming with the smart door handles, revealed the company through a teaser video. The smart door handles automatically comes out when the SUV is unlocked by the key or the rider touches the request sensor placed on the door.

Similarly, the door handle automatically goes back inside when the car is locked.

Automatic Booster Headlamps

The teaser video revealed that the new Mahindra XUV700 will come equipped with interesting safety features. One of them is the ‘Auto Booster Headlamps‘.

As per the teaser video, the Auto Booster Headlamps will automatically switches on extra lights if the SUV crosses 80kmph while driving at night for better visibility and extra safety. This feature will keep passengers safe by increasing the overall safety of the car during night.

Personalized Safety Alerts System

The new Mahindra XUV700 will also come with personalized Safety Alerts System which alerts the driver when they increase the speed limit above the safety range. This feature is really interesting as the alert message will be played in the voice of driver’s loved one.

This improves the passengers as well as cars safety.

The other features we are expecting the SUV to have are bellow.

Talking about the engine of the new SUV, it will be have a 2.0L mStallion turbocharged petrol and a 2.2L turbocharged diesel motor. The petrol engine can produce up to 188bhp and 380Nm and the later is likely to offer around 185bhp of power.

It will come with a 6-speed manual transmission option and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission model. The SUV could also receive a mild hybrid system.

The new XUV700 will come with Level 1 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). The Level 1 ADAS features include drowsiness detection, blindspot detection, adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking and lane-leep assist.

Apart from this, the SUV will also get advanced features like wireless charging pod, connected car tech, push start/stop button, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake with Auto hold, and more.