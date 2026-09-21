Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Edge launched in India, Price starts at Rs 9.39 Lakh

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Mahindra recently added several new models to the XUV 3XO RevX line-up. One of the new model in the XUV 3XO RevX is RevX Edge. The Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Edge has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has also introduced the RevX Edge (O), along with a new petrol automatic variant of the RevX M(O).

Mechanically, the XUV 3XO RevX Edge is powered by the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions. It is also offered in a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine with manual and AMT options.

It is available in Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, and Galaxy Grey.

The RevX Edge gets a dual-tone roof, body-coloured grille, black wheel covers, LED signature lamps, and LED tail lamps. Inside, it gets black leatherette seats, rear AC vents, a rear armrest with cup holders, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay.

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Other equipment includes cruise control, a rear-view camera, driver seat height adjustment, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and Type-C charging ports. Safety kit comprises six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, reverse parking sensors, and three-point seat belts with reminders for all passengers.

The RevX Edge (O) adds a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, electrically foldable ORVMs, passive keyless entry, push-button start, automatic headlamps, and automatic wipers.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Edge Price in india

The XUV 3XO RevX Edge has a starting price of Rs 9.39 lakh for the petrol-manual version, while the petrol-automatic and diesel-manual variants are priced at Rs 10.59 lakh. The RevX Edge (O) cost starts from Rs 9.89 lakh, and goes up to Rs 11.91 lakh. The new petrol-automatic RevX M(O) has a price tag of Rs. 9.99 lakh.

Mahindra has also announced that the XUV 3XO has crossed 2.5 lakh sales in under 2.5 years, making it the company’s fastest SUV to reach the milestone.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Facelift likely to launch next week