Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV launched at a price of Rs 19.95 lakh

Mahindra has launched first three-row electric offering -the XEV 9S 3-row SUV with introductory prices starting at Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new XEV 9S is based on the INGLO platform, which is used on the running XEV 9e. The bookings for the new 7-seater Mahindra electric SUV will begin from January 14 and the sales will be open from December 5 with deliveries set to start on January 23 next year.

Design and features

The new XEV 9s features a blanked out front grille with L-shaped DRLs andvertically stacked projector units in the headlight module. On the front, the car has LED light bar on the fascia. On the side, it has flush-fitting door handles, and runs on fresh alloys with aero inserts. It also gets roof rails, shark-fin antenna.

The Mahindra Electric logo is placed on both ends of the electric car.

Inside the cabin, the seven-seat Mahindra electric SUV sports a three-screen setup on the dashboard, and screens for second row occupants, two-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, powered tailgate, frunk, reclining second row seats, EPB with auto-hold, and headrests for all occupants.

It also features a panoramic sunroof and Harman Kardon music system powered Boss mode.

Mahindra offers four drive modes (Everyday, Race, Range, and Snow) and five levels of regen, and a 150 litre frunk in the EV.

Engine and Battery

Like the BE6 and XEV 9e, the new Mahindra XEV 9S comes packed with a 59kWh and 79kWh battery. The pack generates torque output of 380Nm for both versions and power of 228bhp and 282bhp for the smaller and larger battery packs, respectively.

Customers can also get a new 70kWh battery pack with a single electric motor developing 241bhp and 380Nm. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in seven seconds.

Mahindra XEV 9S rivals

There is no direct rival for the Mahindra XEV 9S currently as it is the first mass-market 3-row electric SUV. The only other 3-row EVs available this side of Rs 50 lakh – the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7, which are MPVs.