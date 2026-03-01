Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition launched, Priced at Rs. 29.35 Lakh

Advertisement

Mahindra and Mahindra, the indian automaker has launched a new special edition of the Mahindra XEV 9e termed as Cineluxe. The new Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe is priced at Rs 29.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The carmaker aims to blend luxury with advanced technology with the new special edition of its flagship Electric Origin SUV.

The brand claims that the Cineluxe edition offers exclusive finishes, premium interiors, and a suite of high-end features. Customers will experience a calm, indulgent drive with the same strong performance and range of the standard XEV 9e.

It is positioned above the Pack Three Select variant (11kW AC charger) which costs Rs. 28.65 lakh, the Rs. 70,000 premium brings in cosmetic changes.

Exterior

The Cineluxe Edition comes in two colour options one with a new Satin Black paint and the other with a Satin White exterior shade. The company has also added some distinctive design changes here and there to make it look more premium. It continues to carry the same sleek and futuristic look of the XEV9 but not with a touch of premium styling to make it stand out.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Interior & Features

The cabin has been upgraded with a new Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth-grain leatherette finish, which gives it a lounge-like feel.

In terms of features, the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition comes with a coast-to-coast tri-cluster HD display, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, Infinity Roof and ambient lighting system, offering over 16 million hues along with 65W type-C ports, rear AC vents, and wireless connectivity.

The Cineluxe Edition carries forward advanced features from Pack Three, including the StraightAhead VisionX AR heads-up display, EyeDentity driver and occupant monitoring, HandsFree Park assist, and Secure360 safety suite. Additional thoughtful features include Camp, Keep, and PawPal HVAC modes, Custom Drive Modes, Digital Key, Secure360 Pro, and personalised user profiles. These technologies adapt to the driver’s lifestyle, reinforcing the SUV’s focus on convenience and luxury.

Battery Pack

Mechanically, the XEV 9e Cineluxe remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 79kWh BYD Blade LFP battery pack paired with a 282bhp/380Nm motor, and this setup is claimed to return a 656km range. In our tests, the electric coupe-SUV returned 462.6km, which is at a 70 per cent efficiency ballpark.

Bookings for the special edition will open tomorrow.