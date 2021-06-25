Mahindra Thar delivery in India get more delayed, waiting period crosses 1 year

The waiting period for the second generation of off roading SUV ‘Mahindra Thar’ has now extended to a year for buyers at certain parts of India. If you are planning to purchase the vehicle, you might consider its rising demand in India and book it soon.

It is noteworthy to mention that the waiting period for Mahindra Thar was around 11 months in April 2021. However, as India was hit hard by Covid-19 second wave, the production of the Mahindra Thar was halted. This led to the pilling up of the SUV’s booking numbers.

Mahindra had earlier clarified that it has ramped up production of the 2nd generation of Thar. The manufacturer had also announced in April 2021that it had already received bookings for more than 50,000 units of the new Thar.

If is astonishing to find out that the waiting period for 2nd Gen Thar is highest in Gurgaon which is 1.1 years. The cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Patna and Coimbatore has a waiting period of 1 year.

The waiting period of around 10-11 months is expected at cities like Pune, Thane, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Indore. The buyers who are from cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Jaipur can be assumed lucky as they have a waiting period of 6-9 months.

The Mahindra Thar SUV is offered in two-new engines namely the 2.0L mStallion TGDi petrol engine, and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine.

The Thar is offered in 6-speed manual transmission variant as well as an automatic transmission variant.

In terms of price the Mahindra Thar ranges between Rs 12.11 Lakh (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar) and Rs 14.16 Lakh (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The SUV is offered with convertible top as well as hard top in 10 variants.