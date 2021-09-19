Mahindra Thar crosses swelling river, Anand Mahindra shares viral video

Mahindra Thar has been an able offroader since its inception in the Indian market. The 2nd generation of Mahindra Thar has carried the legacy of its predecessor in a good way. To add another achievement in its successful journey, the Mahindra Thar has crossed a swelling river without breaking a sweat.

The video of the incident has found its way into the internet and Anand Mahindra (Chairman of Mahindra Group) has shared the video on his twitter handle.

In the video, it can be seen that the Mahindra Thar (2nd Gen) is crossing a river twice. Even though the SUV encounters strong current in the middle of the river, it manages to cross the river. The Thar used in the video is a soft-top version and the driver is accompanied by a passenger on the front left seat.

The video which runs for 1:24 min has received 322K views, 1K comments, 2K retweets and 21.3K likes.

After I RT’d the tweet about a Bolero in Gujarat wading through flood waters, several of you shared this video that’s circulating on @YouTube I think we may well have to create a new vertical called ‘Mahindra Amphibious Vehicles’ (MAV’s!😊) pic.twitter.com/UPRLMfVZCk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 15, 2021

However, many Twitter users reacted to this video and advised Anand Mahindra not to share such kind of videos as it may influence people for risky off roading activities.

It is important to note that the Thar is powered by 2.0L mStallion TGDi petrol engine, and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine and a water wadding capability up to 650mm. It is offered in 6-speed manual transmission variant as well as an automatic transmission variant. In terms of price the Mahindra Thar ranges between Rs 12.78 Lakh (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar) and Rs 15.08 Lakh (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Anand Mahindra had previously shared a video in which a Mahindra Bolero is seen finding its way through urban flood. The incident had occurred in Rajkot and the Bolero MUV is seen wading through the streets filled with flood water.