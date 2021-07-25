Mahindra teases Smart Filter Technology in Upcoming SUV XUV700

By WCE 4
Smart Filter Technology in Mahindra XUV700
Image Credit: Twitter/ Mahindra XUV700

Ahead of the launch of its upcoming SUV XUV 700, Mahindra has continued to tease class leading features of the vehicle. In a latest teaser released by on twitter, the company introduces ‘Smart Filter Technology’. The Smart Filter Technology is an air purifier system and can remove 99 per cent bacteria and 95 per cent viruses.

However, the Smart Filter Technology is not tested against Covid-19, says Mahindra. The XUV700 features a bunch of features which are first in segment. The features include auto booster headlamps, driver drowsiness detection system, panoramic sunroof and improvised door handles.

It is expected that the XUV700 will feature dual-display touchscreen, 360 degree camera, ventilated seats and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The XUV700 will be launched soon in India and will replace the XUV500 in the domestic market. The XUV700 will be built on a new W601 platform and is likely to be offered in petrol and diesel engines. Interestingly, the new Mahindra XUV700 will be powered by a Thar’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine. The engine is expected to be coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission.  The All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) variant is expected to be offered as a high end variant of the XUV700.

In terms of price, it is expected that the XUV 700 will be priced in between Rs 15 lakh- Rs 25 lakh, when it gets launched in India.

