Mahindra teases interiors of upcoming SUV XUV 700, Check the teaser here

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra has released a new teaser of its upcoming SUV XUV 700. The tease provides a glimpse of the interior of the vehicle and some of the features which it offers to the buyers.

The teaser video which runs for around 30 seconds centres on AdrenoX voice assist feature in the vehicle. The AdrenoX feature enables voice commands of the driver/ passenger to assist the vehicle to perform certain functions. Certain segments of the teaser also show different drive modes available in the vehicle. An instrument cluster, which is fully digitised, can also be seen in the teaser.

Other glimpses of the interior show a touch infotainment system, panoramic roof, 3D Sony sound system, dual-zone climate control etc. The cabin of the premium SUV features a dual colour tone finish of black and off-white.

Earlier, Mahindra had teased the Smart Filter Technology, an air purifier system in the XUV700, which was capable to remove 99 per cent bacteria and 95 per cent viruses.

The XUV700 will be launched soon in India and will replace the XUV500 in the domestic market. The XUV700 will be built on a new W601 platform and is likely to be offered in petrol and diesel engines. Interestingly, the new Mahindra XUV700 will be powered by Thar’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine. The engine is expected to be coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission. The All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) variant is expected to be offered as a high end variant of the XUV700.

In terms of price, it is expected that the XUV 700 will be priced in between Rs 15 lakh- Rs 25 lakh, when it gets launched in India.