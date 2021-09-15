Mahindra September 2021 offers: Discounts up to Rs 2.63 lakh can be availed on XUV 500

Ahead of the launch of Mahindra XUV700, the company is offering up to Rs 2.63 lakh discount on its popular SUV, XUV 500. Mahindra is also offering huge discounts on other SUVs like the XUV300, Scorpio, Bolero and KUV100 NXT.

While the least discount is offered on Mahindra Bolero and Scorpio, the highest discount is offered on Mahindra XUV500 this will be discontinued soon.

The details of the September 2021 discount are as follows:

Mahindra XUV500: The XUV500 gets a massive discount up to Rs 2.63 lakh. The heavy discounts offered on the SUV as it gets discontinued after the launch of XUV700. The total discount includes cash discount of up to Rs 1.79 lakh, up to Rs 50,000 discount as exchange benefit and Rs 13,500 as corporate offer. The company is also offering accessories which cost Rs 20,000.

The XUV500 is priced between Rs 14.29 lakh to Rs 20.12 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Mahindra KUV100 NXT: This compact SUV is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 38,000 and a corporate discount up to Rs 3,000. The total discount on the car goes up to Rs 41,000. The KUV100 NXT is priced between Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Mahindra Scorpio: The Mahindra Scorpio gets benefits up to Rs 23,000, which includes a corporate discount up to Rs 10,000.The cash discount offered on the SUV is Rs 5,000. Accessories up to Rs 7,000 can be availed on certain models too.

The Mahindra Scorpio SUV is priced between Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 17.67 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Mahindra XUV300: The Mahindra XUV300 gets a discount up to Rs 46,000. The discount includes cash discount up to Rs 15,000, exchange bonus up to Rs 20,000 and corporate discount up to Rs 11,500.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available for buyers between Rs 7.95 and Rs 13.33 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The basic model is the XUV300W4 while at the top model of the SUV is the XUV300 W8 AMT.

Mahindra Bolero: This popular SUV gets a total benefits up to Rs 23,000. It includes cash discount up to Rs 3500, corporate offers up to Rs 11,000 and accessories with Rs 6500.

Mahindra Bolero is offered at a price of Rs 8.64- Rs 9.63 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).