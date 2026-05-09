Mahindra posts strong April auto sales led by electric SUVs

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New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra reported a sharp rise in electric SUV sales and overall vehicle dispatches in April 2026, driven by strong demand for utility vehicles and new model launches, according to the NSE stock exchange filing by the company.

The company’s total vehicle sales rose to 92,631 units in April 2026 from 82,281 units in the same month last year, while total production increased to 95,276 units in April 2026 from 87,683 units in April 2025, the filing showed. Exports also rose to 5,007 units compared to 3,401 units a year earlier.

One of the biggest growth drivers during the month was Mahindra’s electric SUV portfolio.

The filing showed that sales of the company’s “Electric Origin SUV” more than doubled to 6,023 units in April 2026 from 2,991 units in April 2025. Production of these electric SUVs also increased sharply to 5,594 units from 3,524 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra’s newly introduced XUV7XO range also saw strong traction during the month. Diesel variants of the XUV7XO recorded sales of 6,756 units, while petrol variants sold 1,873 units in April 2026, according to the stock filing.

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Among the company’s key utility vehicle brands, Scorpio diesel sales stood at 13,963 units during the month, while Bolero diesel sales came in at 8,917 units. Thar and Thar Roxx diesel variants together recorded sales of 9,492 units in April.

The filing also reflected continued growth in Mahindra’s electric three-wheeler business. Sales of Treo electric passenger vehicles increased to 4,917 units from 4,213 units in the same month last year, while the newly introduced Udo electric three-wheeler recorded sales of 3,527 units.

Commercial vehicle sales also rose during the month. Total commercial vehicle sales increased to 26,401 units in April 2026 from 24,481 units in April 2025, the filing showed.

(ANI)