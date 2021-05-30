One of the major passenger car manufacturers in India, Mahindra has announced the launch of 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar. The second generation of Mahindra Thar which was launched in 2020 has a single 2-door version. Keeping in mind about the practical utility of the popular off-road SUV, Mahindra has decided to launch the 5-door variant.

The recently released 2nd generation of Thar has already been a great success in India, as Mahindra has received more than 50,000 bookings for the SUV.

According to the official notification made by the company the Mahindra Thar is expected to be launched between 2023 and 2026. Mahindra has also made the announcement that it will be launching nine new models in India by the year 2026. The 5-door version Thar is expected to be one among the nine models.

Speaking about the Mahindra Thar 5-door version, it is expected that the vehicle will have a larger wheel base than the current version. The present 2 door model of the SUV has a length of 3,985mm and a wheelbase of 2450mm.

Considering the increase in length of the SUV, it is expected that the Thar 5-door version will receive a hike in power of the vehicle. The current Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine or a 2-litre Stallion petrol engine.

The specifications of the upcoming 5-door version of the Thar are yet to be officially announced by the company.