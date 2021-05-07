Mahindra Cars Gets Costlier, Check The Price Hike On Scorpio, Thar, Bolero And XUV500

Mahindra has silently increased the prices of its passenger vehicles in the India. The price hike varies across different models and trims and goes up to Rs 48,860. The new prices of the vehicles will be immediately affective in the Indian market.

The details of the price hike are as follows:

Mahindra Thar: The newly launched 2nd generation of Mahindra Thar gets expensive by Rs 1,344. The price hike remains same across all variants of the Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra Scorpio: The Mahindra Scorpio gets costly up to Rs 48,860. While the price hike starts at Rs 32,006 for some trims, while it goes up to Rs 48,860.

Mahindra XUV300: The Mahindra XUV300 gets a price hike from Rs 671 to Rs 38,876.

Mahindra Bolero: This popular SUV gets dearer up to Rs 26,448. The base variant (B4) gets expensive by Rs 23,688 while the B6 (O) gets expensive Rs 24,707. On the other hand, the B6 variant gets the maximum price hike by Rs 26,448.

Mahindra XUV500: The XUV500 gets a price hike from Rs 36,485 to Rs 47,831.

Mahindra Marazzo: The Mahindra Marazzo gets expensive from Rs 32,698 to RS 39,092.

Mahindra Alturus G4: The flagship SUV of Mahindra gets costly by Rs 824.