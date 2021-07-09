Mahindra Cars get costlier, check the price hike on some top selling cars

Leading car manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra has hiked the prices of its cars in India. The price hike has affected some of the popular vehicles available in the carmaker’s line-up.

The recent price hike includes KUV100 NXT, Bolero, XUV300, XUV500, Marazzo, Scorpio, Alturas G4 etc.

Recently, Mahindra had hiked the prices for its popular off-roader Thar.

The details about the price hike are as follows:

KUV100 NXT

The smallest car in Mahindra’s SUV line-up gets costlier by Rs 3,000 across all its variants.

Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero, one of the common SUVs in India, gets a hike of Rs 22,000 across all its models.

XUV300

Petrol

The XUV 300 gets a price hike of Rs 5,000 on its W4 variant. The W6 gets costlier by Rs 21,000 while W6 AMT and W8 gets costlier by Rs 22,000. The rest top end variants get costlier by Rs 24,000.

Diesel

The W4 variant gets pricier by Rs 3,000 while W6, W6 AMT, W8 variant get Rs 22,000 hike. The top end variants get costlier by Rs 24,000.

XUV500

While the W9 and W9 AT variants get costlier by Rs 3,000, the remaining variants of the SUV get costlier by Rs 4,000.

Marazzo

The M2, M4+, M6+ variants get costlier by Rs 27,000, Rs 29,000 and Rs 31,000.

Scorpio

While the S3+ gets a price hike by Rs 28,000, the S5 gets a hike by Rs 29,000. The S7 and S9 get a price hike by Rs 33,000 while the S11 gets a hike by Rs 37,000.

Alturas G4

All variants of this premium SUV get a price hike of Rs 4,000.