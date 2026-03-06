Mahindra BE.07 production version seen testing in India

Advertisement

Mahindra working on the next-generation born-electric SUV named as B07. The upcoming Mahindra SUV has been codenamed as B07. The Mahindra B07 was recently spotted testing in India. This sighting has fueled rumours about it’s launch in 2027. The upcoming B07 will become the fourth vehicle in this Born Electric portfolio after the BE 6, XEV 9e, and XEV 9S.

The spy images of the test mule has suggested that it could be a production version of the BE.07 concept. Mahindra showcased the BE.07 concept in August 2022 as part of its Born Electric strategy. In the event, the company had showcased five Born Electric concepts – XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09.

Design

The camouflaged test mule has suggested that the overall outlook design will retain most of the shape of the conecept. It will likely have a more conventional SUV design compared to the sporty BE6.

It seems to have a more upright stance and smoother body surfaces and features distinctive C-shaped LED lighting at both the front and rear. The SUV also has flush-fitting door handles and flared wheel arches similar to the concept, housing aero-optimised wheels.

The production model is expected to have similar dimensions as the BE.07 concept, which measured around 4,565 mm in length with a 2,775 mm wheelbase.

Though the test mule did not reveal the interior details of the SUV, the concept version had a very futuristic cabin layout that included a wide triple-screen setup across the dashboard with minimal physical buttons, and a panoramic sunroof. Based on Mahindra’s latest EVs, the B07 is also expected to offer large digital displays, advanced connectivity, ADAS features, and over-the-air software updates.

The B07 will likely be based on Mahindra’s INGLO electric platform and pack a 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. The SUV is expected to deliver a range of over 500 km on a single charge.

Mahindra has confirmed that the B07 electric SUV will arrive in 2027. In terms of pricing, the BE.07 is expected to compete with the Tata Harrier.ev and VinFast VF 7 in the Indian market.