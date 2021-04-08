Mahindra has announced the brand name of its upcoming SUV today. The New SUV will be named XUV700 and will be based on the W601 platform.

The new SUV is Pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’ like XUV 300 and XUV 500, and will set new standards in the automobile industry in terms of performance and technology, said Mahindra.

The XUV700 will be a line-up between the XUV500 and the Alturas G4 in the company’s lineup.

Mahindra has also hinted at the features and technology of the upcoming XUV700.

The XUV700 will also come with world-class safety features and it will be available in both diesel and petrol engines. The vehicle will be offered in the manual as well as automatic transmission. The company has also confirmed that the XUV 700 will be available in an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant.

Veejay Nakra who is the CEO of the Automotive Division of Mahindra said that “The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before.”

The XUV700 will be manufactured at Mahindra’s manufacturing facility at Chakan in Pune, Maharashtra. The SUV is scheduled to be launched in Q2 FY2022.